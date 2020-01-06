Re Medical Group signs SelectX 'strategic' treaty

Dutch-based life/disability specialist Re Medical Group has joined forces with UK consultancy SelectX

Each firm said the strategic alliance will allow it to expand its respective reach into new markets.

Re Medical Group, founded in 1999, takes care of underwriting and claim handling on behalf of insurers using its ‘state-of-the-art' administration service.

SelectX focuses on two key areas: underwriting automation and underwriting manuals and develops underwriting engines for insurers to use.

René Mogge, founder and CEO of RMG said: "This strategic alliance is important for Re Medical Group because SelectX opens new markets for us outside the EU. Furthermore, with the services of SelectX we can offer a complete range of products and services for insurers and reinsurers in every area of medical underwriting and claim handling."

Gary Bundock, director at SelectX commented: "This new partnership with Re Medical Group and the broader proposition it brings will benefit clients in a big way and extend our reach. Our two firms, both with fine track records and excellent reputations, together make a unique and powerful force."