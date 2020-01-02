NHS to extend Push Doctor virtual GP service to 12 million

Push Doctor expects to grow patient reach from three million to 12 million during 2020

Push Doctor has become the first tech company to integrate with NHS Digital's GP Connect data to give video doctors real-time access to patient records.

As part of a renewed partnership with the NHS, announced on 17 December, Push Doctor plans to expand its patient reach to 12 million in support of the NHS Long Term Plan.

An NHS statement read: "The NHS is one of the most advanced services in the world and owners of healthcare data globally. For years it has struggled to optimise service provision and put its data in the hands of care providers to help them treat us more effectively."

Push Doctor, which was recently rated ‘good' by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), was recently announced as a supplier for the ‘GP IT Futures Framework' to assist with NHS primary care proposals set out by the NHS Long Term Plan, which outlines the right for every patient to have access to free online consultations.

