OPAL unveils protection platform for life insurers and banks

Pandora Launch can support a broad range of protection and investment products

A digital distribution channel for life insurers, banks and other providers has been created by OPAL Group's OPAL IS platform.

Pandora Launch, which is currently being used by HSBC Life, Aviva and Lloyds Banking Group, has been integrated with UnderwriteMe, IRESS and Webline platforms also with UnderwriteMe's digital rules engine (URE) built in.

Offering sales and administration processing, it provides configuration tools which give clients direct access to repricing and eligibility rules via ‘super-user' access without the need for IT support.

As well as a management information (MI) portal offering user analytics and data, it houses a claims processing system for clients and is configured to administer a full range of critical illness and combination products.

A direct-to-consumer (D2C) solution is available for direct web channels for major insurers, banks and their partners.

It is also connected with MyAviva digital portal and the top three aggregators in the market, including MoneySuperMarket.

Eoin Lyons, OPAL Group CEO, said: "Pandora Launch gives a full cycle digital protection journey connected to the full protection digital distribution and rules ecosystem. Protection platforms need to be smooth, fast and seamless offering an uninterrupted journey while either complementing or replacing legacy systems without disruption. We believe Pandora Launch is the best example yet of a platform that can offer Protection providers the ability to distribute their products at this scale with digital integration and sector-leading speed to market."