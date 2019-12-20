Santa calls EAP helpline due to 'post-traumatic stress'

Kringle Enterprises Ltd confirms CEO is taking leave until Christmas Eve due to 'unmanageable' workload

Santa Claus, known as Father Christmas in the UK, has resorted to phoning his company's employee assistance programme (EAP) after receiving more than six billion letters in the space of a week, COVER has learned.

On Thursday, a source close to the Elf & Safety Executive, based in Lapland, said an unmanageable onslaught of Christmas mail caused Santa to suffer a sudden bout of stress and anxiety, commonly known in the festive sector as ‘post-traumatic stress'.

While Santa was unavailable for comment, his wife and head of HR, Mrs Claus, did confirm that he was happy for us to report on the incident. "Mental ill-health does not discriminate," she said, "For too long my Nicolas has refused to seek help at this time of year, even turning to an excessive amount of sherry to help cope with the pressure."

She added: "The more that high-profile public figures like my husband open up about the real-life emotional impact of near-impossible workloads, the more we can help beat stigma and raise awareness about the support available to those of us struggling during the busy winter months, or at any other time of year."

Luckily, Kringle Enterprises Ltd, of which Santa is CEO, has a group income protection (GIP) scheme in place for all employees, including elves and their families.

Thanks to the rehabilitative return-to-work services provided by his policy, which include face-to-face counselling, cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and a selection of mindful bath salts, Santa is expected to be back in action in time for Christmas Eve.