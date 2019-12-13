Vitality names Britain's 'healthiest places to work'

Johnson & Johnson, Adidas UK and Wellness International named as part of study

For the seventh year in a row Adidas UK has won first place in the medium-sized category of Vitality's ‘Britain's Healthiest Workplace' study.

Health and wellbeing provider Wellness International was ranked number one in the small classification for the second year running.

For large firms, Johnson & Johnson finished first, having won in 2015.

Last year's large-sized company winner Nomura International came second this year after winning four times.



The annual Vitality Britain's Healthiest Workplace study is produced in partnership with Rand Europe, Mercer Marsh Benefits, the University of Cambridge and the Financial Times. It examines links between employee health and lifestyle choices, work environment, and outcomes such as productivity and engagement.

In its seventh year, the study scores employee health based on factors including physical activity, nutrition and smoking habits which are then combined workplace wellbeing culture and wellness interventions, facilities and services.

Neville Koopowitz, CEO of Vitality said: "Vitality's Britain's Healthiest Workplace study provides a unique perspective into how employers can directly influence their employees' health and wellbeing. The study is now in its seventh year and we have once again seen how a well-structured and comprehensive workplace wellness programme can lead to improved business performance. Employees' poor lifestyles not only impact on their own health, but their companies are exposed to lost productivity and increased costs. When employers prioritise their employees' health and wellbeing and provide accessible wellness interventions they not only boost business performance, but ultimately contribute to their employees overall health, and in turn support society as a whole."

Chris Bailey, partner at Mercer Marsh Benefits added: "One of the biggest barriers to creating healthy workplaces is leadership commitment. Participating in Britain's Healthiest Workplace is an easy first step in a robust evaluation of the health of an organisation. Although the findings can uncover some uncomfortable truths it is the organisations and leaders who face these that see continued returns. Those organisations that started engaging with their workforce on health seven years ago now lead the way in organisational wellbeing."