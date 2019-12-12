LV= launches rental protection

Income protection revamped with a number of features including added GIO and parent & child cover

LV='s new ‘income protection plan for renters' pays out a monthly benefit to renters if they are unable to work due to illness or accident.

The plan has a number of additional features tailored to renters - a consumer base that amounts to 4.5m households in the UK, ONS figures show.

Nearly 40% of private renters have dependent children and 50% of all children born in 2019 live in rented accommodation.

Added features

A new guaranteed increase option (GIO) has been added to allow for the increase of cover if a landlord increases rental amount or if the policyholder moves to a new property.

Members can select from a choice of waiting periods and lower-cost options, with shorter payment periods of either 12 or 24 months are available.

Parent and child cover is also included. A lump sum worth six times the monthly cover, up to £25,000, is paid out if the policyholder's child is diagnosed with a specified condition.

The policy also comes with a death benefit of up to £10,000 and a member care line offering legal advice about tenancy and landlord disputes is also included.

An unemployment payment holiday will mean policyholders will not have to pay their premium for up to six months if they become involuntarily unemployed.

‘Default' danger

Debbie Kennedy, director of protection at LV=, said: "Dealing with a landlord is not the same as dealing with your bank or building society and in some cases you can find yourself in a default situation far quicker than expected when renting. It is important that our protection plans meet customer needs and our rental proposition provides this flexibility of cover. Policyholders can change their amount of cover easily if their rent increases or if they move to a new property, and their cover moves with them without any further underwriting if they buy a house.

LV= income protection claims totalled £14.3m in 2018. The average monthly payment was £1,221 a month and the highest was more than £8,000 a month. Mental health, cancer and musculoskeletal claims accounted for more than three-quarters of claims.