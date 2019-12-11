Staff financial worries cost UK employers £15.2bn a year

Survey reveals three out of five Brit employees across all income groups are affected by money worries

Staff absence, turnover and lower productivity related to financial worries costs the UK economy £15.2bn a year, the fourth annual ‘DNA of Financial Wellbeing' report by Neyber has revealed.

The survey, which explored the spending habits and attitudes of more than 11,000 employees and 720 employers, also found that 20.3 million British workers - three out of five - of all income groups are affected by money worries.

For businesses of 1000 employees, this equates to a cost of £450k annually.

The research suggested that financial worries lead to a £14.2bn cost in turnover a year, with 3.6 million employees (11%) looking for a new job.

Lost productivity adds up to £516m, with nearly three million people - one in 10 - struggling to focus at work.

Adding to this, absence due to staff members worried about money missing work amounts to £478m - equal to 1.63m employees - with those concerned about finances taking 2.5 days off a year.

The research also found that 73% of employers do have a financial wellbeing strategy for staff, however only 40% said they felt that theirs is well-developed - a figure that is up from 64% and 30% respectively in 2018. Meanwhile, just 4% of employers said they saw employee financial wellbeing as a top HR priority.

Monica Kalia, chief strategy officer and co-founder of Neyber, said: "The good news is that the financial wellbeing space has matured with many employers making in-roads. Employers are moving on from the original question of "should we implement a financial strategy?" to "how do we best do this? Providing support that is relevant to the differing needs of employees is important. Financial wellbeing is not just about paying off debt, but about ensuring employees feel in control and confident about their future as well."