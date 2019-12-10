Less than a quarter of employees feel 'supported'

Research commissioned by Aetna International reveals gulf in worldwide wellbeing programmes

Despite 94% of businesses agreeing that employees should prioritise physical and mental health at work, only 23% said they feel they supported by good health and wellbeing programmes at work, a recent report has found.

The first of two Business of health 2020 reports, commissioned by Aetna International, has investigated the opinions and experiences of 5,000 HR directors and employees in the US, UK, UAE and Singapore.

Entitled ‘Tackling polarised perceptions of corporate health and wellness', it revealed that 70% of employers believe they provide good access to programmes that support health and wellness, however less than a quarter feel the same - with 24% of employees rating the support provided by their employer as ‘poor'.

Employers, meanwhile, see flu and other common viral diseases as the biggest risk to productivity and time off, closely followed by stress, serious illness, back pain and mental health issues. However over a third (38%) of workers described the support for stress provided as 'poor' - compared to 11% employers.

The workplace wellbeing support gap is particularly wide in UAE, according to the report, where 51% of workers called out their company's support for stress as ‘poor', compared to just 13% of employers.

Worldwide, 87% of workers viewed stress as a threat to their ability to work and, significantly, two thirds (67%) said they would not join a company if it did not have a clear policy on mental health.

Dr Mitesh Patel, Medical Director, Aetna International, said: "A clear gap is emerging globally when it comes to the level of mental and physical health support businesses are providing and the impact this is having on employees. While employers recognise that offering wellness and health support is becoming as vital as policies around holiday time, sick leave and retirement plans, companies need to do more to better understand and meet the needs of workforces."

Lifestyle

The report also found that 56% of employees do not get enough sleep and 47% believe that companies should actively encourage people to take time off when ill.

It also revealed that over a third (37%) of businesses are unsure what employees want from their benefits packages, while 44% are concerned about the cost of employee health and wellness.

There was also a consensus (69%) that compliance with increasing regulation around workplace wellbeing is an ongoing challenge.

Dr Patel added: "By inspiring individuals to change their habits and giving them the tools to be successful in achieving their goals, organisations will improve their performance and ensure they're equipped to keep pace with tomorrow's needs, demands and technology."