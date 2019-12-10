NHS: Physio waiting times as long as four months

Patients with strains and sprains risk developing long-term mobility problems, physiotherapist warns

People waiting as long as 132 days to see a physiotherapist in England, a freedom of information (FOI) request by Equipsme has revealed.

NHS England does not publish waiting times for physiotherapy referral, so the FOI is a rare glimpse at the disparity of service levels across parts of the UK.

On average, patients are waiting an average of 45 days for routine checks and 18 days for urgent appointments in England - higher than they were two years ago.

In 21 of the 106 NHS trusts which responded to the FOI request, the wait was over two months (60 days) for a routine appointment.

The longest waiting time of four months was in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust (in the year to April 2019), compared to 77 days (two months) two years previously. Those waiting for an urgent appointment were seen within 34 days, with the trust seeing a 15% increase in patient referrals over the past two years.

At 54 days between referral and first appointment, The Royal Bournemouth and Christchurch Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust recorded the longest waiting list for urgent appointments.

The shortest wait - 14 days for a routine check and one day for something urgent - was in Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.

The data from English hospitals is in stark contrast to other parts of the UK. NHS Scotland reports that 44.9% of patients referred for physiotherapy treatment were seen within four weeks between April and June 2019. In Wales, 63% of patients were seen within four weeks in September, the most recent figures available.

Long-term risks

According to chartered physiotherapist Sammy Margo, pains or injuries that require treatments such as strains and sprains can turn into long-term problems if left untreated.

"Those acute injuries can become chronic problems," she said. "Ongoing pain and the consequent reduced mobility may mean the start of deteriorating health, for example if it leads to an inactive lifestyle which increases the risk of obesity and heart disease.

"Mobility and dexterity are all part of the big picture. Those who experience ongoing back pain may also experience a mental health problem, for example. Early intervention may prevent problems from escalating into more serious issues. It can reduce the need for long term care for an aging population. It is never just about ‘back pain' - it's about quality of life."

Equipsme's Matthew Reed added: "Bone, joint and muscle problems are the second biggest cause of people being too unwell to work - second only to minor illnesses such as coughs and colds. Some 28 million working days were lost last year according to ONS estimates."

"These waiting times should be of concern to any business that wants a healthy workforce just as much as they should concern politicians."