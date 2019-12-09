Almost 90% of UK workers suffer 'excessive' stress

Freelancers/contractors more likely to seek help from family members in absence of workplace support

Only 11% of UK workers have never been affected by excessive levels of stress, a study by Dolan Contractor Group has suggested.

The anonymous survey of 140 UK companies - half of respondents were contractors/freelancers and half were permanent employees - found that four in five permanent employees have had to deal with excessive stress caused by work - as have 19 in every 20 contractors and freelancers.

According to the survey, long working hours (41%), pressure from deadlines and clients (32%) and low pay and savings (29%) were the most common reasons for high levels of work-induced stress levels.

The survey also found that inflexible working hours (28%), lack of career progression (16%) and red-tape and tax (14%) also ranked highly.

Lower down the list, results showed old technology and machinery (10%) and internet connection issues (9%) as sources of stress.

Gig workers

For both freelancers/contractors and full-time employers long hours were the biggest reason for excessive stress, while inflexible workings hours ranked highly among freelancers/contractors (36%) and overwork and management pressure was a common concern for employees (34%).

Perhaps unsurprisingly, tax and red-tape negatively impacted contractors/freelancers (27%).

The survey also found that stress levels were marginally higher for contractors and freelancers working with large companies than those hired by small-to-medium-sized firms (SMEs) - 97% vs 94% - with long working hours causing them most stress while working with both (51% vs 40%). Deadline pressure from large firms was found to be significantly higher for those working with big organisations than for SMEs (51% compared to 17%).

Mental health support

The study also showed that one in five freelancers would not seek help for excessive stress in the ‘hope it gets better' - compared to one in 20 full-time staffers - while one in three of those responded had taken time off due to stress.

A quarter (26%) of freelancers who suffer from mental health problems would seek help from family members, while 26% of employees said they would speak to their manager to combat stress.

The survey was conducted by Dolan Contractor Group in conjunction with National Stress Awareness Day earlier this year.

How to protection an increasingly agile workforce