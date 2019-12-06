Reassured enters Sunday Times Fast Track 100

Life insurance broker lands at 59th in the league table reflecting increasing sales

Reassured has ranked alongside the likes of BrewDog, Mowgli Street Food and END in this year's Fast Track 100 list published by The Sunday Times.

The league table features the UK's fastest growing private companies. Those included in the list saw an average three-year sales growth of between 44% to 284% per annum to a combined total of £3bn, and a combined operating profit of £272m for all companies.

To place in the Fast Track 100, part of the criteria requires companies to make at least £5m of sales in their most recent financial period, and to have made operating profit of at least £500k for the same year.

Reassured finished 59th in this year's list, with an average sales increase of 56.31% over three years and annual sales reaching £37.8m in January 2019.

Phil Jeynes, director of corporate sales at Reassured: "To be listed in The Sunday Times Fast Track 100 is a true achievement for us at Reassured; another milestone for our business and a testament to our highly talented and committed employees. This recognition cements our position as one of the UK's leading life insurance brokers, boosts our business profile and opens up new opportunities for growth within the industry."

Reassured recently won Best Sales Employer and Sales Team of the Year (over 50 staff) at the Institute of Sales Management's British Excellence in Sales Management Awards (BESMA), as well as Employer of the Year at the Inspire19 Business Awards in November.

It was founded, as a team of four, in 2009 by CEO Steve Marshall and COO Laura McGraw, and now employs over 350 sales staff across four sites - with a total employee count of 600.