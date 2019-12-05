Why millions of women are taking health-related career breaks

Bupa research explores impact of women’s health issues on productivity in the workplace

Periods, fertility, pregnancy and menopause are all driving continuous breaks in female talent, research from Bupa has revealed.

An estimated 11 million women have taken long-term health breaks during their working life, the survey of 1,000 UK females has suggested - and these are taking place during anytime between their late teens to their early 70s.

The research also showed that female health challenges are causing over three million women to leave employment, with those missing work due to the menopause taking an average of 32 weeks to recover from symptoms including depression, hot flushes and mood swings.

Almost a million women have left their job completely, the survey data revealed.

According to the Fertility Network UK, 3.5 million females have difficulty conceiving, which can lead to mental health problems, such as depression, for 90% of infertile women.

Meanwhile, those who do get pregnant and take time off do so for an average of 12 weeks - outside of maternity allowance.

Productivity

Alaana Linney, a director at Bupa Health Clinics said: "From period pains and pregnancies to the menopause, women face a number of health events that balance against their working lives. Should these events become so difficult that women decide to leave the world of work completely, it results in a huge loss in female talent.

"Women make up 47% of the working population but we are underrepresented in % terms at board level and the main contributor to this is breaks in our talent pipelines caused by pervasive health and childcare inequality."

Linney said the Bupa research showed that one in 10 working women said they had been treated "unfairly" by colleagues because they didn't understand the discomfort they were experiencing, while 12% said they had worked extra hours to accommodate a lack of productivity caused by such issues.

"We want employers to recognise the impact of managing your health as a woman whilst working," she said. "Women don't need special treatment but need businesses to act in a way that levels the playing field, changes perspectives and create cultures where everybody can thrive."