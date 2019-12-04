Gen Re partners with PAI Health

Biometric sensing and algorithm development for cardiorespiratory fitness data

Gen Re and PAI Health have signed an exclusivity agreement which will see it develop digital health technology for the insurance sector.

Drawing upon research, PAI Health uses health data to develop biometric sensing and algorithms in relation to personal activity intelligence (PAI), which recommends personalised activity levels for optimal mortality risk reduction from cardiovascular disease and other lifestyle diseases.

Over the past 18 months, Gen Re and PAI Health have been working together to tailor the PAI proposition to industry.

Commenting on the agreement, Winfried Heinen, head of Gen Re Life/Health International, said: "We meet many insurtech companies with promising ideas but PAI Health stood out from the start due to the scientific rigour behind their solution. We have no doubt about the value PAI holds for the insurance community, both in terms of acquisition and engagement, and ultimately helping consumers lead longer and healthier lives."

Vincent DeMarco, head of Gen Re's North American life/health division, added: "The signing of this agreement demonstrates our mutual commitment to bringing PAI Health's pioneering mHealth technology to insurance. We look forward to working closely with them to build on the momentum already created."

Speaking on behalf of PAI Health, chief commercial officer Sally Powell said: "PAI Health's global strategic partnership with Gen Re comes at the right time as the insurance industry is being challenged by customers to provide digital health solutions that are highly personalised and provide health protection day to day. Gen Re's global presence combined with our unique solutions makes us ideal partners to co-develop digital insurance solutions that provide significant value to insurers and their policyholders."