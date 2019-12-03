CII and Scope release good practice guide for employers

‘Achieving an Inclusive Environment’ for disabled people in the workplace

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has teamed up with disability equality charity for a guide that outlines best practice for employers.

Released on International Day of People with Disabilities (3 December), the report outlines guidance on recruitment practices, including job descriptions, advertising and shortlisting, alongside ways to support disabled employees throughout their work lifecycle.

It also lays out what constitutes a ‘disability confident employer' under The Disability Confident scheme launched in November 2016.

The CII said: "We believe in the fundamental right for people with disabilities in securing access to all forms of insurance and protection products, but also in opening ourselves up as a career destination for all. The hope is the guide will not only inform, but spark a conversation around what organisations can do, big or small, in supporting colleagues and members of staff with disabilities, whilst also celebrating the success stories across the market which already exist."

The CII also said it wanted the guide to be "a catalyst for change and collaboration" that will help the insurance sector take "greater steps" in "diversifying its talent pool".

Access to insurance

"On this, International Day of People With Disabilities and with 17.2% of our UK working age population having a disability, I'm delighted to attach this ‘Achieving An Inclusive Environment' good practice guide for all firms and colleagues working in the insurance industry and profession," said Johnny Timpson, DWP disability champion.

"It is important that we seek to improve access to advice, access to appropriate insurance, access to the benefits of insurance and access to careers in insurance for all... And especially so for people with disabilities seen and/or unseen."

Timpson wrote in the forward for the report: "Let's be very clear, if disability is not also on our agenda, then neither frankly is diversity, inclusion, innovation, productivity, brand experience, talent, risk, reputation, consumer trust. For that matter, if it is not on your agenda, neither is your customer and their needs being at the heart of your business and what it does."

"We are privileged to work in one of the oldest and most mature insurance markets in the world. This success in very large part built upon insurance firms being close to and serving the needs of their local communities and businesses, pooling risk and in doing so, making insurance cover, benefits and outcomes available and affordable for the many, not the few."