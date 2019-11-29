MoneySuperMarket adds PMI price comparison service

ActiveQuote white-labels health insurance channel for online price comparison giant

MoneySuperMarket has added a health insurance comparison service powered by ActiveQuote.

The project is the second time the price comparison giant has chosen to work with ActiveQuote, which launched its income protection channel last year.

The new service, launched this month and available free of charge, allows MoneySuperMarket customers to compare health insurance policies from a range of insurance providers.

Rob Saunders, CEO at ActiveQuote, said: "We are so pleased that MoneySuperMarket has opted to partner with ActiveQuote again, this time on their health insurance channel. The team at ActiveQuote continue to work hard to build an innovative service that provides a simple way for consumers to compare insurance products across the market.

"We are incredibly proud to have another product available via a comparison site that's as well-established and reputable as MoneySuperMarket."

It is understood the project will generate more than 40 jobs at ActiveQuote.

Sean Thompson, commercial performance manager at MoneySuperMarket, added: "Since the launch of our partnership with ActiveQuote last year, we have helped over 7,000 customers protect their outgoings.

"We're really excited to expand our partnership into private health insurance, giving us the opportunity to help more customers find cover for their private healthcare and Get Money Calm."

Earlier this month, LifeSearch extended its partnership with MoneySuperMarket.