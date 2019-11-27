Jim Sykes to retire as Zurich head of UK life

Royal London’s Alex Koslowski is to be appointed in 2020 to lead Zurich’s UK life business

Zurich has announced that Jim Sykes, head of UK life, is to retire at the end of the year after more than three decades with the company.

Royal London's Ireland CEO, Alex Koslowski, will join Zurich in 2020 to take on the role.

Sykes began his career at Zurich in 1988, working in roles across its life businesses, including as chief operations officer for Global Life both in EMEA and Asia Pacific. He has led Zurich UK Life since 2017.

Tulsi Naidu, Zurich's UK CEO, said: "It has been my privilege to work with Jim. Under his leadership, the UK Life business has been transformed into a much more focused, customer-centric and competitive franchise. In particular, the re-launch of the retail protection range last year has been crucial in driving our continued growth in this market. I would like to thank him for his outstanding contribution to the business, and wish him the very best for the future."

Alex Koslowski will join Zurich after 13 years at Royal London Group, where he has been CEO of Royal London Ireland since 2016. Prior to this, he worked in senior roles across the group, including as head of consumer proposition and group strategy manager.

Tulsi Naidu said: "Alex has deep experience of the industry and markets we operate in, and an impressive track record of delivering changes that benefit customers and advisers. He is a highly talented leader, who has all the right qualities to help us build on the strong performance of our Life business, and lead our next phase of growth in the protection market. We look forward to welcoming him to Zurich."