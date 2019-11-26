One in three 'unproductive' during December

Pressure to pick the perfect present considered thing that's most stressful at this time of year

A third of Brits describe themselves as ‘unproductive' in the lead up to Christmas, research by Perkbox has revealed.

Just under a third of employees of the 1000 polled (30%) said they regret taking holidays too soon in December as they miss out on the great atmosphere in the office, while 27% said they regret drinking too much at the office Christmas party.

Interestingly, leaving too much work and feeling depressed on returning after the holiday was the third most common regret.

Considered most stressful in the lead up to Christmas was the pressure to pick the perfect present (35%), while trying to finish work before the end of the years was also high on the list (21%) and budgeting for food, travel and presents came in third (14%). In contrast, 13% of employees said they don't find anything stressful in the lead up to Christmas, while 12% said ‘too many events to attend' was the most stressful thing during December.

Only 5% said deciding what to wear for the Christmas party caused the most stress, while employees listed drinking with friends, delicious food and celebrating success as their favourite things to do in the office during Christmas.

Madlena Pozlevic, employee experience lead at Perkbox says: " I think we all would agree that it's incredibly difficult to keep focus and momentum at work in the month of December. Between parties, work, travelling, planning and present shopping it's near impossible to keep on top of it all. That's why we're launching our #5GoldenThings campaign to share some top tips on how to manage the stress associated with Christmas and make the most of the festivities - without sacrificing your work-life balance!"