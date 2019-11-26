Vitality adds healthcare partners

Physiotherapy app, exclusive primary care provider and later life carer advice now included for members

Vitality has introduced a range of added-value healthcare services to its members.

The Ascenti app has been added to deliver musculoskeletal (MSK) physiotherapy through its PhysioCare service. Its bespoke patient workflow system has been fully integrated so that members get access to clinicians, video exercises and rehabilitation programmes, as well as book appointments.

The life and health insurer has also extended its partnership with Bluecrest, which will become its primary health screen provider. Eligible Vitality members will save up to 80% on Bluecrest health screenings tests at more than 2000 clinics located across the UK.

Screenings, which take around 30-40 minutes, are booked via the member zone and cover lung function, liver, kidney and heart disease, along with a complete overview of stroke risk, heart artery and blood health.

A personalised health report highlights the areas they need to improve and, where needed, members will be directed to appropriate care.

SuperCarers' CareSolved proposition, meanwhile, is being offered to members and their immediate family to help them arrange care. SuperCarers offers experts to assist with booking care services, vetting providers and matching people with local options.

All health, life and invest customers will also receive a discount of 20% off the first £1,000 of ongoing care booked via SuperCarers, rising to 20% off the first £3,000 of care for all Life members with Later Life Options (Dementia and FrailCare Cover and Dementia and FrailCare Cover Plus).

Neville Koopowitz, CEO at Vitality, said: "With our members increasingly faced with an abundance of information about health and wellness, we wanted to simplify the way they can access services to support their own health, and that of their families.

"Our new partners will help us to continue to provide transparent and accessible advice and screenings for our members, empowering them to make informed choices about their healthcare.

"We are delighted to be able to bring Ascenti, Bluecrest and SuperCarers to our members, further strengthening our commitment to protect and enhance people's lives."

Last week, Vitality announced a range of rewards partners, including a Vitality American Express cashback card.