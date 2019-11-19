VitalityHealth launches healthcare benefit

Aimed at employers without sufficient budget to offer all employees full PMI

Vitality @ Work provides access to physiotherapy, GP appointments and mental health support.

Available from early next year and designed as an intermediate option for medium-to-large employers - both business healthcare (BHC) and corporate healthcare (CHC) customers - clients who cover at least 10 of their employees with full PMI will be able to select ‘[email protected] Work' for £7.50 per person per month.

The product focuses on two key areas of employee wellbeing, offering CBT or counselling through to talking therapies for mental health treatment, and priority physio treatment for musculoskeletal conditions.

It combines with Vitality GP access, including a benefit for prescriptions and minor diagnostics, which means employees can access a GP consultation and get access to the rewards and benefits of the Vitality programme.

Announcements of rewards partners are being made at a number of dedicated adviser events held between 19 November and 27 November 2019 across the country.