Vitality launches cancer product

Monthly income to support additional living expenses incurred during cancer treatment

Vitality has launched a new cancer benefit - named ‘Cancer Benefit Booster' - alongside a raft of serious illness cover (SIC) changes (also announced today).

Revealed as part of ‘Vitality Pink', an initiative which directly rewards members who hold both a VitalityHealth and VitalityLife policy, ‘Cancer Benefit Booster' provides extra financial support to people diagnosed with cancer.

Available to members with a VitalityHealth private medical insurance (PMI) plan and an eligible SIC policy, claimants on either policy will receive £570 a month, plus the cost of their monthly PMI and life insurance premiums per month on top to support extra living expenses during their treatment.

The £570 amount is based on research from Macmillan Cancer Support which shows that four in five (83%) people are financially impacted by cancer.

'Forward-thinking'

"Having cancer can be an incredibly difficult time for anyone and worrying about the cost of living with the disease can bring extra pressure," said Neville Koopowitz, CEO at Vitality. "Through the introduction of our new ‘Cancer Benefit Booster', we will be able to provide extra financial support, giving extra assurance and support when they may need it most.

"We're pleased to be able to announce this as part of the launch of Vitality Pink, which unlocks more value for members who hold both a life and health policy with us. This new initiative will not only give people access to the Cancer Benefit Booster, but a range of boosted rewards that will help our members to live healthier lives."

Brian Walters, director at PMI specialist Regency Health, added: "This is an excellent initiative from Vitality and demonstrates that forward thinking insurers are always looking for ways to help their members when ill health strikes. Basing the amount of financial support on the Macmillan's research is a robust approach and the premium waiver is a particularly nice touch."