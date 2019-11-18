Ex-CEO fined and banned by FCA for 'lacking integrity'

Scottish Boatowners Mutual Insurance Association CEO hid money transferred to wife

Stuart Malcolm Forsyth was fined £154,498 in total by the the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) following a joint investigation that found Forsyth had transferred "excessive" amounts of his own remuneration to his wife to reduce his own tax liability, and had taken steps to conceal that arrangement.

According to the FCA, when Forsyth was CEO of Scottish Boatowners Mutual Insurance Association (SBMIA), he paid his wife a proportion of his own salary in compensation for providing some out of hours administrative support and occasional hospitality at home. Up until 2010, Mrs Forsyth was paid between £5,000 and £10,000 per annum, which was not considered unreasonable for the work she was undertaking.

From 2010, however, the FCA said Forsyth transferred increasing amounts of his salary, and in most years all or part of his bonus to Mrs Forsyth in order to reduce his tax liability.

Forsyth paid approximately £18,000 less in income tax than he should have done

Between 2010 and 2016, Forsyth transferred just over £200,000 to his wife, and by the 2015/16 tax year, Mrs Forsyth's remuneration was just over £52,000 - more than any other SBMIA employees, except Stuart Forsyth.

The FCA claimed as a result of these payments, Forsyth paid approximately £18,000 less in income tax than he should have done.

SBMIA's board and remuneration committee were aware that Forsyth paid a proportion of his salary to his wife, but were not aware of how much she was paid.

Forsyth concealed the level of payments by creating false minutes to give the impression that SMBIA's remuneration committee had agreed the salaries of both Forsyth and his wife, when in actuality it had only agreed Stuart Forsyth's. Then, in late 2015, after internal concerns were raised about Mrs Forsyth's remuneration, the former CEO inappropriately involved himself in a subsequent investigation by an external auditor.

According to the FCA, Forsyth did not believe his actions were permissible. He was aware that his wife only carried out a small amount of administrative work and that amount of remuneration was unjustified. The financial watchdog argued that, by deliberately arranging the payments to Mrs Forsyth, he acted without integrity to his financial benefit.

Since the issuing of the FCA's decision notice for Forsyth on 30 September, the ex-CEO has referred the matter to the Upper Tribunal, where the FCA, PRA and Forsyth will present their respective cases. The Upper Tribunal will then determine what, if any, if the appropriate action for the two regulators to take.