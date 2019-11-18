Legal & General launches Health Assured app

Telephone support service to group customers extended and My Healthy Advantage added

Immediate family members of employees covered by Legal & General group protection policies are to have access to 24/7 telephone advice from counsellors, including for bereavement and medical information.

Employees will also be able to download a new Health Assured smartphone app called My Healthy Advantage, offering various mental and physical health support services.

Features include a weekly mood tracker; mini health checks for body mass index, waist measurements, sleeping patterns, alcohol consumption, mental health and fatigue, and four-week plans aimed at improving employee health, such as quitting smoking, losing weight and stress management.

Earlier this year, L&G updated its EAP with additional counselling sessions (up to eight) and it also recently introduced its ‘Umbrella Benefits' scheme to provide discounts on life and home insurance products.

‘Take control'

James Walker, head of product and proposition, group protection at Legal & General, said: "Whether an employee is facing health, financial or personal life challenges, having access to extra support from your employer can make a real difference. That is why we are excited to provide even more benefits through our EAP offering by providing employees with access to the new Health Assured app, along with additional support for their immediate family members. "

David Price, chief executive officer at Health Assured, added: "Employees can find themselves juggling many demands - managing their mental health, maintaining a work-life balance as well as family and health concerns. Health Assured's smartphone app, My Healthy Advantage provides support and resources to help manage these issues. We aim to enable each employee to take control of their wellbeing on their terms."