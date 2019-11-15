More men than women opting for virtual GP consultations - Vitality

However NHS data shows men 10% less likely than women to make face-to-face appointments

Analysis of Vitality member data has suggested that embarrassment and fear around loss of earnings due to visiting doctors' surgery is leading more men than women to use video and phone GP consultations.

According to the information taken from the Vitality GP app, men are making 9% more video-based appointments than women, a figure which contrasts NHS GP appointment data showing men make 10% less face-to-face appointments than women over the last six months.

According to research by University of Exeter, ‘practical reasons' are behind men not visiting their GP. Reason given include inconvenience of making an appointment outside of working hours; loss of earnings; surgery atmosphere being ‘too feminine'; being more likely than women to make spur of the moment decisions to visit GP and therefore blocked by appointment system; too embarrassed and not very good at speaking about sensitive health issues.

"Improvements in technology have changed how many people access GP appointments and this comes with many benefits," said Dr Ali Hasan, clinical operations director at VitalityHealth. "Usage of our GP app has grown exponentially since we launched it four years ago, with over 30,000 consultations being delivered to members over the last year alone.

"We are pleased to be the first and to our knowledge only major health insurer offering every UK member access to video-based GP consultations with every health insurance plan. Video-based GP consultations can help people overcome many of the barriers identified by the University of Exeter as to why men don't visit their GP."

Martin Harding, a 62-year-old business consultant and specialist in equality and diversity, from North Manchester, said he finds using his regular GP service stressful. "I have a busy job and travel a lot, in the UK and abroad. It's hard to take time off work," he said. "When you try and see your own doctor you have to ring up at 8am on the dot. If it gets to 8.10am all the appointments are gone."

He said using a virtual GP "puts the patient in control". He said: "I could be having a consultation on the train on my way to a meeting. It hits all the marks of ease, convenience and practicality. It also gets rid of any embarrassment factors. You don't have to stand in an open waiting room to discuss a follow-up. It's really private."

