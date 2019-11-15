Almost 90% of Gen Z business owners 'practice mindfulness'

Survey of business owners and employers explores work/life balance and workplace wellbeing

More than two-thirds of business owners (68%) are practicing mindfulness as part of their work routine, research carried out on behalf of Esme Loans has suggested.

However, on closer inspection, the survey of 500 business owners and employees showed that only 6% of 55 to 64 year olds use such techniques - such as meditation to bring their attention to the present moment - to improve their mental health, compared to 87% to 18 to 24 year olds.

The research also suggested that business owners take three times the amount of sick days as employees, while men take twice the amount of sick days than women - both as business owners and employees.

Work/life balance

The study found that the average business owner works 18% more hours than employees (45 compared to 38), however, despite the long hours, 52% claim to be very satisfied in their role compared to just 27% of employees.

More than a third (38%) said they had got their work/life balance right, compared to only a quarter (25%) of employees. Only 12% of employees aged 18 to 24 said they were happy with it, however this rocketed to 60% for business owners in this age bracket, suggesting they appreciate ownership and autonomy.

The average employee takes 24% more annual leave than business owners while 47% of them said they didn't do any work at all on holiday.

Industry

The hardest working industry in the UK was found to be those working in electricity/gas/water, with business owners working 66% more and employees 39% more than the average - 75 and 53 weekly hours a week respectively.

Three quarters (75%) of those working in this industry admitted to working on their days off.

The survey also found that Londoners worked the most, averaging 51 hours compared to 42 hours in the Midlands.