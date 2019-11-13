Nearly two thirds of employees value kindness as leadership trait

‘Provided support when experiencing personal problems’ voted kindest act by employees

While we, at COVER, feel that every day should be a day of kindness, a poll of 2000 UK employees has found that one-in-three employees feel that World Kindness Day (today) should be celebrated in the workplace.

The research carried out by Perkbox found that 63% of employees thought that kindness is a leadership quality they value, while almost half of those surveyed said they had not heard of World Kindness Day, a day on which individual acts of kindness are encouraged.

When asked about the kindest thing a co-worker has ever done for them, 35% said ‘provided support when experiencing personal problems', 30% said a ‘thank you gesture' such as a note or present and ‘made a cup of tea' was chosen by 27% of employees.

When it came to career growth, 39% said they rated support from colleagues, which ranked higher than from managers (29%). A ‘mentor from outside' landed in third place (17%).

Madlena Pozlevic, employee experience lead at Perkbox said: "With November being known as a grey and dreary month, there is no better time to spread some kindness and boost morale amongst your employees. Getting involved in World Kindness Day as a business doesn't have to be a costly exercise and - as you can see from the research above - could involve anything as simple as sending out a thank you email or making your colleagues a cup of coffee. Every little bit helps, just make sure you join us in celebrating!"