Starling Bank adds Anorak advice for sole traders
‘Personalised protection advice’
Online smart data and life insurance advice firm expands partnership with open bank
Anorak is now providing ‘personalised' income protection and life insurance advice to Starling Bank's sole trader customers.
Previously the online insurance adviser was only providing its service to mobile-only personal account holders after partnering with the open bank in 2018.
Using artificial intelligence and APIs, it is hoped the sole trader offering will help provide protection solutions to a hugely underserved section of the marketplace.
David Vanek, CEO of Anorak, said: "There are around five million self-employed people in the UK, but most of these entrepreneurs fail to protect their biggest asset - themselves. Usually, they have no ‘plan b' in place in case of an accident or sickness - nor any employee benefits or occupational sick pay. By partnering with Anorak, Starling Bank can give its self-employed customers instant, easy access to personalised protection advice, so they can protect their income and get accident and sickness cover directly from their banking app."
