Household chores falling upon female breadwinners - LifeSearch

Females increasingly earning more than male partner but they are still largely uninsured, study shows

Despite the number of female breadwinners increasing 30% in the space of a year, they are still being called upon to do the majority of household chores - four times more likely than their male counterparts - the latest LifeSearch Wealth, Health and Happiness report (released soon) has found.

Almost half (45%) of the UK's female breadwinners said they also do the majority of the housework in cohabiting households, while just one in eight (12%) male breadwinners say it is on them. The report also found that 13% of male breadwinners said that those earning more money should not have to do as many household tasks.

The study found that women who earn the more than their male partner are spending on average 7.5 hours a week on housework.

Protection

The report explores how Women's net worth (excluding property) has reached £30,000 more than it was last year, with women's overall value (including property) rising £60,000 during this period, suggesting the financial gender imbalance is improving.

However, despite this, women are still largely unprotected. Around one in 20 (6%) women have income protection, while one in 10 (10%) have critical illness cover compared to one in eight men (13%), the study of 2,004 UK adults shows.

Life insurance is more equal, however, with 30% of women owning a life insurance policy, compared to 31% of men. Although, men's sum assureds are significantly higher, at around £124,166, while the female average is about £107,296.

Emma Walker of Lifesearch told Moneywise, the magazine which revealed the findings last week, that: "It's great that more women are seeing their earnings rise. But protection insurance isn't just about loss of income and paying the mortgage. It's covering the cost of all the extra things we do.

"Protection just as important as car insurance because the consequences of not having it can be even worse."