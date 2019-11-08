Mel B added to This Can Happen agenda

Pop star joins panel on impact of domestic abuse at workplace mental health conference

Spice Girl Melanie Brown (aka Mel B) has been added to the agenda for the upcoming This Can Happen Conference on Monday 25 November at Queen Elizabeth Centre.

As patron for Women's Aid, the national charity combatting domestic abuse against women and children, she will be joined by Lucie Cave, editorial editor, Bauer Media, Paul Quinlan, head of employee relations, EY and Lorna Gavin and head of diversity, inclusion & corporate reponsibility, Gowling WLG.

Melanie Brown told her story of a 10-year abusive marriage in her book, Brutally Honest, which topped the Sunday Times best-seller list. She was also invited to Downing Street to advise on a bill to help women receive better financial aid to enable them to leave abusive marriages.

As well as domestic abuse, the This Can Happen conference agenda will include sessions that explore suicide, grief, post-natal depression, faith and diversity, addiction and personal finances.

Visit here to find out more and get access to 10% discount tickets available to COVER readers.