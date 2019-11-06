Vitality announces The Running World Cup

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Usain Bolt both on board as national team captains for global event

As part of its pledge to make the world 20% more active by 2025, Vitality today announced the launch of its first ever Running World Cup.

The event is envisioned as one that the "whole world can take part in," Nick Beresford, founder of The Running World Cup said at an event hosted by the health and life insurance firm today.

Speaking alongside Discovery Group CEO Adrian Gore and Lord Sebastian Coe, he explained that anyone can register for the event for free, use smart tracking devices such as an Apple Watch or iPhone to take part and there is a $100 running goody bag on offer for those who complete 3km in 30 minutes.

The event, which will take place in March, is supported by ex-Olympic athletes Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Usain Bolt who will represent their home nations as team captains. Registration is now open.

Also at the event, Vitality unveiled the findings of its RAND Europe report on the economic impact of physical activity.