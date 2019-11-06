State benefit funeral allowance to increase

Maximum amount available as Funeral Expenses Payment upped to £1000

The UK government has announced that bereaved families eligible for state benefits will able to claim 43% more to cover funeral cost expenses such as coffin, flowers and funeral directors' fees.

The maximum amount available as part of the Funeral Expenses Payment, previously £700, will increase to £1000 as of spring 2020 - the first time the benefit has increased since 2003.

Minister for welfare delivery, Will Quince. said: "Everyone wants to give their loved ones a dignified send-off, and this money will help pay for the personal touches that enable a family to say goodbye properly.

"Planning a funeral can be incredibly distressing, and this payment will help lighten the financial burden on families during a difficult time."

This announcement follows changes made earlier in the year to simplify and speed up the process for applying for Funeral Expenses Payments.

The government said around 800 claims are received each week by the Department for Work and Pensions Bereavement Support team.