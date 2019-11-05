Almost half of 'sandwich carers' struggling mentally

Those who look after children and relatives too finding situation 'extremely stressful'

Ahead of National Stress Awareness Day tomorrow, wellbeing provider BHSF has released the findings of a survey that shows the extent to which ‘sandwich carers' are struggling to manage the responsibilities of home and work.

According to the survey of 1,000 employees who work at least 16 hours a week, 47% said that juggling caring duties for children as well as their elderly relatives is having a negative impact on their mental health.

Fifty-two percent of women, who are twice as likely as men to be ‘sandwich carers', said their mental health has been impacted, while 51% of young carers (aged 25 to 34), more likely to be in junior roles, said they were feeling the strain.

Those working in London, the survey suggests, are feeling the strain the most, with 56% saying that their mental health has been adversely affected.

Brian Hall, chief commercial officer at BHSF, said: "Our research reveals the enormous strain that certain parts of the workforce is under, which is having a devastating impact on their mental health. There are around 1.3 million people in the UK who are currently sandwich carers and more than three quarters are in employment. Employers can do more to step in and improve this situation by taking a holistic approach which not only provides these employees with access to mental health support but also takes into account the pressures causing their ill health."

The survey was carried out by OnePoll on behalf of BHSF