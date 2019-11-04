BIBA launches Brexit Hub

With the prospect of a no-deal still on the table, the British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA) has launched a Brexit site

A hub where intermediaries can find out about exposures they may have to a no-deal Brexit, the BIBA Brexit mini-site offers information and guidance on how to mitigate the potential impact of leaving the EU without a deal.

Steve White, BIBA chief executive said: "We're very excited to launch our new Brexit guide, hoping to help brokers from all firms navigate Brexit. We're grateful for the support of experts KPMG in helping to create this useful tool. In these uncertain times it's important that us as a membership organisation lead the way in terms of guidance for all."

The site launch comes after we reported on uncertainty at one advice network regarding passporting authorisation requirements for advisers facing UK clients while overseas.

Access the BIBA Brexit hub here.