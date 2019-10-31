Little office of horrors: What do workplaces fear most?

Over half of working Brits have had a nightmare about their boss, research shows

A study by Perkbox has revealed that 28% of British workers feared having a bully as a boss most, followed by a toxic workplace (21%), team conflicts and surprise overtime hours (both 10%).

The poll of 1000 employed UK adults also found that more than 50% have had a nightmare about their boss, with 46% admitting it has been reoccurring.

Perhaps surprisingly, a fear of technological, communications overload was chosen by just 3% of employees surveyed.

Trick or treat?

Calling a colleague by the wrong name (19%), an embarrassing typo (18%) and sending a confidential email to the wrong contact (13%) were considered most haunting mistakes, while the most preferred treats were finishing early (40%), company bonus (27%) and office perks such as free snacks and coffee (18%) and free beers on a Friday (6%).

Madlena Pozlevic, employee experience lead at Perkbox said: "With Halloween fast approaching, these findings are meant to give us a ‘humorous' insight into a side of workplaces that aren't - perhaps not surprisingly! - quite so appealing to employees. Whether Halloween or not, as employers, we should take these findings as one of the many reminders that workplace rules around professionalism at work always apply, without exception. As these findings show, they certainly do not go unnoticed amongst employees."

Most annoying co-workers?