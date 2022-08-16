Personal Finance Society appoints interim CEO

The board of the Personal Finance Society (PFS) has appointed Don MacIntyre as its interim chief executive who will hold the position until an official replacement is announced in 2023.
MacIntyre takes over as interim chief executive one year after the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) dissolved the role following the exit of long-time chief executive Keith Richards, who deaprted after eight years in the job. In his role, MacIntyre will lead the professional body as it continues to update working practices and governance for its members across the personal finance and financial planning profession. He joins from the UK Cyber Security Council, a self-regulating body f...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.