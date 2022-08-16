Personal Finance Society appoints interim CEO

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
The board of the Personal Finance Society (PFS) has appointed Don MacIntyre as its interim chief executive who will hold the position until an official replacement is announced in 2023.

MacIntyre takes over as interim chief executive one year after the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) dissolved the role following the exit of long-time chief executive Keith Richards, who deaprted after eight years in the job. In his role, MacIntyre will lead the professional body as it continues to update working practices and governance for its members across the personal finance and financial planning profession. He joins from the UK Cyber Security Council, a self-regulating body f...

