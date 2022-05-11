Winners of the Legal & General Business Quality Awards announced

This was the first time since the onset of the pandemic that attendees gathered face-to-face to commend those intermediaries that have gone above and beyond helping their clients. "Though the COVID crisis has finally passed, we're not short of new challenges to respond to. But these will also be opportunities to develop better and stronger businesses, addressing what our customers really need," says Bernie Hickman, CEO Legal & General Retail. "We created the BQAs to recognise those intermediaries...