Advisers utilised fewer protection providers and products in 2021

Defaqto’s annual protection adviser sentiment survey finds advisers are using fewer providers, but income protection received an increase in support over the past 12 months.
The impact of protection provider consolidation is being felt by advisers, according to the latest edition of Defaqto's report, with fewer insurers and products being used by advisers compared to the previous year. Among advisers surveyed, the average number of different protection products being used fell from 5.4 in 2020 to 4.8 last year, while the average number of protection providers also dropped year-on-year, from 6 to 4.7. The Protection Services Review 2022 report surveyed 355 advisers...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.