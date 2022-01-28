Insurance United Against Dementia initiative adds protection experts to board

Zurich's head of market engagement, Peter Hamilton, and Lloyds' Banking Group's protection director, Rose St Louis, have both joined the board of the campaign. IAUD is a fundraising and awareness campaign led by Alzheimer's Society and leaders from the insurance sector, which is currently aiming to raise £10 million by 2025 to fund research projects into finding a cure for dementia and the provision of support for those affected by it. St Louis commented: "I am really looking forward to playing...