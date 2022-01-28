Insurance United Against Dementia initiative adds protection experts to board

The Insurance United Against Dementia (IAD) initiative has announced the appointment of a new chair and board members, including lead protection experts.
Zurich's head of market engagement, Peter Hamilton, and Lloyds' Banking Group's protection director, Rose St Louis, have both joined the board of the campaign. IAUD is a fundraising and awareness campaign led by Alzheimer's Society and leaders from the insurance sector, which is currently aiming to raise £10 million by 2025 to fund research projects into finding a cure for dementia and the provision of support for those affected by it. St Louis commented: "I am really looking forward to playing...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.