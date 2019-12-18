Interview: Mike Adams OBE, CEO of Purple

The insurance sector faces a huge opportunity but needs to get much more disability friendly first. We speak with Mike Adams about customers, employees and his own experience of taking out insurance

Mike Adams is on a mission to change the conversation on disability. He wants to demonstrate to insurers - and UK business as a whole - the value of being disability friendly. To encourage organisations to understand that it's not only the right thing for society, it's also the right thing for business.

With this overriding goal in mind, he has transformed Purple over recent years from a regional business into a national not-for-profit organisation. Purple offers support to businesses that choose to get involved in the Department for Work & Pensions' (DWP) Disability Confident programme, providing assessment, training and best practice. Plus, from early next year, a new certification programme.

"If we're going to make changes, we have to win the commercial argument as well as hearts and minds," says Adams. "This is about assisting businesses to access the £249 billion purple pound by making your organisation work for disabled customers. And the argument goes that the best organisations reflect customer service practices in their workforce practices."

Where disability is concerned, it’s all about the fear of the first conversation

Time to catch up

The banks and retailers seem to be ahead here. At least if membership of the DWP's Disability Confident programme is anything to go by. So why are they stealing a march on the insurance sector? They've simply had more exposure to disabled customers so have done more to improve the customer experience, says Mike.

"The life insurance sector is focused on health issues. So, you inevitably end up asking some really personal questions - because you have to. That puts barriers in the way of making things straightforward.

"Where disability is concerned, it's all about the fear of the first conversation: saying or doing the wrong thing for fear of unintentionally offending. So the default position is to do nothing. This is compounded in the insurance sector when you have to ask very personal questions.

"Also, responses end up being plugged into an algorithm which churns out a response that doesn't always tally with the individual's disability."

Mike speaks from personal experience. "I've been through the house purchase process two or three times and applied for life insurance. It's always complicated by my disability.

"Through the questions posed to me, the condition Phocomelia ends up on my form. The nearest you can get to that is thalidomide but I'm 15 years too young for that.

"The insurers say to me they can provide me with cover, but the premium will be higher. And some exclusions will be applied but these don't necessarily tally with my condition. I've been told, for example, that paralysis wouldn't be covered but there's absolutely no correlation between paralysis and my condition.

"This kind of thing shows a lack of understanding, knowledge and consideration. There's no reason why my premiums should be higher than anyone else's. In 90-95% of cases it's a hidden cost of a lack of understanding in my opinion.

"The whole experience brings a sense of frustration. It's a different form of barrier to those experienced with the banks and retailers."

Where should the sector start?

On that note, there seems a lot of focus by businesses in the insurance industry on making buildings accessible but not a lot on making day to day customer services accessible. Bearing in mind a lot of business in this sector is done over the phone or online, what practical tips can Mike offer to insurers?

"Reassess all your channels to market - whether call centre or online. We know a lot of digital devices and websites are inaccessible for a lot of disabled people.

"It's common to see page headings or sentences starting with all the words in capital letters, for example. A blind person with a screen reader will translate that as an acronym.

"There are 3 million people in the UK who are colour-blind but increasingly website navigation is shown using colour only. If you're colour blind, it's easy to get lost. It's fine to use colours but you need to include the word for that colour too.

"Similarly, with pictures - include a tag to say what the picture is showing.

"A challenge to anyone reading this interview is to go on to any website, unplug the mouse and then see how far you can navigate. Only then will you get some idea of what it can be like for someone with a disability.

"Also, give those staff speaking to customers over the phone the tools - via training - to open up the conversation about health and disability. Help make it less awkward. If they had a level of disability awareness it would help facilitate a much better conversation. For example, if they're speaking to someone with Autism they need to ask very direct questions because people with Autism have less ability to interpret things.

"Cura are doing some brilliant work here in terms of training staff to ask questions and pitching themselves as the insurer for disabled people."

Make a public statement

Purple can help organisations that get involved in the DWP's Disability Confident programme in terms of support with self-assessments and putting in place action plans around policies and practices. It can also help provide the solutions with regards to training for line managers and other changes to ensure the organisation is being as supportive and inclusive as possible.

In Q1 2020, Purple is also launching a certification programme. This will look at organisations in their entirety to ensure that disability and inclusion is embedded into everything they do.

So, what can involvement in Disability Confident and / or the certification programme bring to companies in the insurance industry?

"22% of the population have rights under disability legislation. So, imagine a company with 1,000 employees, 220 of them would have disability rights and approximately 175 of those will have a hidden disability for which they may or may not have disclosed.

"In other words, all companies are affected by this. Employers have to support those with hidden impairments and encourage the use of interventions. By providing and encouraging use of benefits, it also sends a strong signal to the outside world that this is a good place to work and a good company to do business with.

"In short, being disability friendly should be considered a huge opportunity rather than a risk."

Purple Tuesday: the metrics

