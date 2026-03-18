Do loaded premiums materially harm customers?

The interim findings of the FCA market study brought more questions than answers for many, the study is still in full swing, with results not due until Q3 this year. But, for many in protection and health, loaded premiums, rebroking and churn remain key points of interest.

Its findings, to the surprise of many, found that loaded premiums do not "on average, result in higher premiums paid by consumers". This means that, while 26% of intermediated new sales in 2024 involved some loading, the regulator did not feel it needed to intervene.

Rebroking and churn had minimal impact on customers, according to the FCA's findings, but it did explore the possibility of introducing Individual Reference Numbers (IRNs) to track firms who may be engaging in poor practices.

I wanted to understand the logic behind these interim decisions, so I sat down with Reynolds to find out more.

Loaded premiums

In its terms of reference, the regulator defines the practice of loaded premiums and rebroking as potentially having led to unsuitable product sales that "provide consumers with insufficient or excessive coverage".

The practice has caused some consternation within the industry in years gone by, with some justifying loading by providing improved service, with others lambasting the practice in the face of Consumer Duty requirements.

The Protection Distributors Group (PDG), for example, was surprised at the regulator's conclusion, saying that it expected "greater transparency" around commission arrangements.

For Reynolds, the question boils down to "are premiums higher for those customers with loaded premiums versus those that are non-loaded?".

In practical terms, this meant looking at premiums on an aggregate level and a like-for-like policy level.

On the aggregate level, pricing for loaded and un-loaded policies were "similar", according to Reynolds, where it would need a distinct difference in pricing to demonstrate consumer harm, at which point the regulator would step in.

Reynolds says: "We've also then looked at individual customer offerings and found that on like-for-like policies, there's none of that material difference either."

Price was a key driver for selecting a policy in the Summary of Quantitative Outputs report, published by the FCA last year.

It found that being a trusted brand scored highest among consumers at 41% for reasons to select a policy. Best price (38%); easy or convenient options (30%); the best cover available (30%); and having a recommendation by a trusted source (27%) were other key reasons.

Therefore, with price being an important factor, the lack of a material difference between loaded and un-loaded policy prices becomes a key reason for the lack of intervention on behalf of the regulator.

Reynolds says: "Customers are ultimately looking much more in price they're paying, loaded premiums are only one of those drivers of price dispersion that we see in the market.

"On that evidence, we came to the view that there isn't harm in relation to customers from loaded premiums, because the pricing that they ultimately end up paying on their premiums isn't materially different."

Stepping away from pricing, I ask Reynolds about how loaded premiums interacted with the customer understanding elements of Consumer Duty.

The question raised by the PDG in response to the market study is, in essence, do customers know that their premium is subject to loading?

According to Reynolds, looking at customer understanding centres on "what a customer needs to understand to be able to take an informed decision about the product they're buying".

For the regulator, this is much more about "claims, claim success rates, claims handling and speed" over a breakdown of the price they pay, partly down to numerous factors contributing to "price dispersion" in the market.

IRNs

Rebroking and churn were also key factors in the FCA's interim report, with customer harm being limited to a few cases. How the industry effectively discourages these practices comes down to tracking and data, according to Reynolds.

One solution suggested to curtail this practice is the implementation of IRNs for protection advisers, according to Reynolds, which would allow the regulator to monitor signs of aggressive rebroking and potentially intervene.

When it comes to implementation, Reynolds says: "We are thinking about what's the information that's helpful to enable us as a regulator or the industry to really work through and challenge some of the behaviours they see."

How IRNs would interface in practicality with the regulator's desire to curtail poor rebroking and churn practices centres around the "distribution of outcomes" and how "particular outliers" can be used to identify firms that may need challenging, according to Reynolds.

He says: "Certainly, when we're thinking about things like fair value or patterns of behaviour, if you're a firm or an adviser, in this case, that's got a pattern of behaviour that's quite different to everyone else, the question is why is that happening? What's the cause of that?"

Reynolds admits that "sometimes there are very good explanations" for these outliers, which might include "something about the types of products that are being offered or the complexity of something that leads to those trends".

On the flip side however, as Reynolds puts it, "in other cases, there isn't."

The note circles back to transparency, the more the regulator can track industry practices to identify areas in which poor customer outcomes may be occurring, the better it can curtail these potential Consumer Duty failings.

But transparency also applies to the loading of premiums, it's hard to argue with the data, showing that pricing en masse for loading premiums does not materially harm customers. But the qualitative aspects of informing customers about what they are paying for cannot be understated.