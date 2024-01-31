Is excess mortality here to stay?

The aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic are being felt in the UK and excess mortality continues to impact the population. Although excess mortality is not at the peak-pandemic levels, mortality rates are yet to return to a pre-pandemic baseline, according to Descombes. Swiss Re expects the L&H market and the demand for reinsurance to continue growing, with 4%-5% growth expected globally for the reinsurer's L&H market this year. "The L&H insurance protection market will continue to grow at quite an attractive rate. We are still seeing a higher take-off of new mortality insurance poli...