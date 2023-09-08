Insurtech Spotlight: Klarity

"There are more variables that should be considered in the underwriting process"

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

In a series of profiles on insurtech firms that are doing something different, Jaskeet Briah speaks to William Cooper, founder and chief executive of health data management platform Klarity, as well as co-founder Daniel Rovira, about Klarity’s business proposition and growth plans.

Established in 2017, Klarity has built a series of artificial intelligence (AI) led risk prediction models to forecast the chances of people getting chronic diseases through home delivered screening tests. The platform also provides personalised health plans and a digital health coach to support people to mitigate future health risk. Klarity's pre-screening model currently receives the most commercial traction, although it also offers an underwriting model that allows insurers to identify where risk lies and to price premiums accordingly, Rovira tells COVER. The platform's primary ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

One quarter of older workers leave employment due to ill-health: ONS

World Suicide Prevention Day 2023: Improving workplace communication and connectedness

More on Technology

Insurtech Spotlight: Cloud Insurance
Technology

Insurtech Spotlight: Cloud Insurance

"It's an ongoing process of finding people that want to change and revolutionise their existing business"

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 01 September 2023 • 2 min read
Matt Edwards, chief executive of CLARK UK
Technology

Matt Edwards steps down as CLARK UK chief executive

Joshua Sargent named new CEO

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 31 August 2023 • 2 min read
James Lovett, founder and CEO of Lovethorn
Technology

Insurtech Spotlight: Lovethorn

“We are building a fairer, more efficient, more sustainable ecosystem for insurers”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 25 August 2023 • 1 min read