ProtectX7: Consumer Duty will sharpen focus on humanity of protection

“Who gets a better price; the earnest or the downright dishonest?”

John Brazier
clock • 3 min read

The impending Consumer Duty will ensure that all protection industry participants are squarely focused on the humanity of consumers, as well as presenting the opportunity to address existing issues, according to Fairer Finance managing director, James Daley.

Taking part in Protection Review's ProtectX7 conference today (29 June), Daley highlighted how the new guidelines, due to come into force on 31 July, should ensure that existing pain points within the current consumer journey are addressed - particularly when it comes to consumers answering online application question sets. "The fact that most consumers don't understand our industry's jargon has been the worst kept secret of the last few decades," Daley said. "Everyone knew that their letters, policy documents and application journeys needed simplifying, but it has always been at the ...

