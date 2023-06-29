ProtectX7: Consumer Duty will sharpen focus on humanity of protection

Taking part in Protection Review's ProtectX7 conference today (29 June), Daley highlighted how the new guidelines, due to come into force on 31 July, should ensure that existing pain points within the current consumer journey are addressed - particularly when it comes to consumers answering online application question sets. "The fact that most consumers don't understand our industry's jargon has been the worst kept secret of the last few decades," Daley said. "Everyone knew that their letters, policy documents and application journeys needed simplifying, but it has always been at the ...