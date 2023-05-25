The Rising Stars of Protection: Alex Breban

Alex joined YuLife in October 2020 as a customer experience and engagement specialist, and moved to a role as squad leader for dynamic engagement, working across all end customer interactions such as communications, onboarding and support, as well as overseeing the engagement and support communications in YuLife's gamification-based user app. "Alex has done incredible work for YuLife; he is detail-oriented, a good leader and has an uncanny ability to put the needs of the user front-and-centre of everything," says Josh Hart, co-founder, chief product & technology officer at YuLife. "He is...