Sammy Rubin: There's always more work to be done

John Brazier speaks to YuLife founder and chief executive, Sammy Rubin, to discuss the insurtech’s progress over the past five years, how it is developing its gamified proposition and the company’s global ambitions for the future.
When COVER spoke to Sammy Rubin back in July 2019, nine months after YuLife officially launched, he declared he was on a mission to "make life insurance cool" through the use of gamification and a digital world called the ‘yuniverse.' Primarily aimed at the group life space, YuLife was designed to revolutionise life insurance offerings that were traditionally structured and more focused on elements such as claims, compensation and pricing. In early 2023, Rubin says that he considers YuLife's journey during the intervening years a success, having accrued total investments of over $200 ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.