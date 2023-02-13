Sammy Rubin: There's always more work to be done

“We're mashing up the different worlds of traditional insurance, gamification and wellbeing”

John Brazier
clock • 6 min read

John Brazier speaks to YuLife founder and chief executive, Sammy Rubin, to discuss the insurtech’s progress over the past five years, how it is developing its gamified proposition and the company’s global ambitions for the future.

When COVER spoke to Sammy Rubin back in July 2019, nine months after YuLife officially launched, he declared he was on a mission to "make life insurance cool" through the use of gamification and a digital world called the ‘yuniverse.' Primarily aimed at the group life space, YuLife was designed to revolutionise life insurance offerings that were traditionally structured and more focused on elements such as claims, compensation and pricing. In early 2023, Rubin says that he considers YuLife's journey during the intervening years a success, having accrued total investments of over $200 ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor at COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Role of life insurance trusts under scrutiny over pay out risk

Social care reform could see insurance products fail Consumer Duty: ABI

More on Insurer

Social care reform could see insurance products fail Consumer Duty: ABI
Insurer

Social care reform could see insurance products fail Consumer Duty: ABI

Would fail to provide fair value

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 13 February 2023 • 4 min read
Aviva becomes GAIN Industry Transformer member
Insurer

Aviva becomes GAIN Industry Transformer member

Championing neuro-inclusion

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 February 2023 • 1 min read
Swiss Re to split reinsurance business lines
Insurer

Swiss Re to split reinsurance business lines

Effective 3 April

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 February 2023 • 1 min read