Sammy Rubin: There's always more work to be done

When COVER spoke to Sammy Rubin back in July 2019, nine months after YuLife officially launched, he declared he was on a mission to "make life insurance cool" through the use of gamification and a digital world called the ‘yuniverse.' Primarily aimed at the group life space, YuLife was designed to revolutionise life insurance offerings that were traditionally structured and more focused on elements such as claims, compensation and pricing. In early 2023, Rubin says that he considers YuLife's journey during the intervening years a success, having accrued total investments of over $200 ...