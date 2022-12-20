The year in protection: Industry views on a challenging 12 months

Fran Bruce, managing director of protection, Aviva: "It's been a challenging year for distributors and providers, coming off the back of the previous 12 months where protection sales were boosted by the ending of lockdown and the benefit of stamp duty changes. "We've seen the market contract, with volumes falling back due to the impact of the cost of living crisis on households, together with a sharp pull back on mortgage lending following September's disruptive ‘mini budget'. "Despite this we have grown our business in 2022 by selectively expanding our distribution footprint, enh...