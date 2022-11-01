As part of its 25th anniversary, COVER profiles 25 of the leading champions of the protection space that have previously or are currently changing the market for the better, as chosen by our advisory board of industry experts.
Who has been at the forefront of change for the protection industry? Who has had the most positive impact? Who are the most influential members of the industry currently working today? Who has created a legacy in the industry for those who come next? The 25 Champions of Protection project aims to recognise those that have led and are leading the protection market, that have been a fundamental part of the how the industry has evolved and changed for the better over the past 25 years. COVER assembled an advisory board of protection industry experts* to help formulate a longlist of poten...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.