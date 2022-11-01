The 25 Champions of Protection: Johnny Timpson

COVER profiles 25 of the leading champions of the protection space that have previously or are currently changing the market for the better, as chosen by our advisory board of industry experts.
Johnny Timpson is the principal of Johnny Timpson Consulting and has worked in the insurance industry for over 40 years in various distribution, marketing, technical and corporate affairs roles. The former and inaugural Cabinet Office Disability and Access Ambassador for the Insurance Industry and Profession, plus founder of the Access to Insurance Working Group, he is a Commissioner for the Financial Inclusion Commission, member of the Financial Services Consumer Panel and Prime Ministers Champion Group for Dementia Communities. Additionally, Johnny is an Ambassador for Grief Chat berea...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.