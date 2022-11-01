The 25 Champions of Protection: Johnny Timpson

Johnny Timpson is the principal of Johnny Timpson Consulting and has worked in the insurance industry for over 40 years in various distribution, marketing, technical and corporate affairs roles. The former and inaugural Cabinet Office Disability and Access Ambassador for the Insurance Industry and Profession, plus founder of the Access to Insurance Working Group, he is a Commissioner for the Financial Inclusion Commission, member of the Financial Services Consumer Panel and Prime Ministers Champion Group for Dementia Communities. Additionally, Johnny is an Ambassador for Grief Chat berea...