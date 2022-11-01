The 25 Champions of Protection: Martin Werth

COVER profiles 25 of the leading champions of the protection space that have previously or are currently changing the market for the better, as chosen by our advisory board of industry experts.
Martin Werth is a passionate protection entrepreneur focused on delivering game changing tech and products to help grow the industry and serve its customers better. During his 30+ years in the industry, he has helped launch many new products and insurers, including Fortis Life (now AIG Life) in 2008 and UnderwriteMe in 2012, where he is now a non-executive director. What achievement are you most proud of from your career in protection? I found it very difficult to distil into one thing, but it's probably setting up UnderwriteMe, but I also set up Fortis Life, which is now AIG. Th...
