The 25 Champions of Protection: Martin Werth

Martin Werth is a passionate protection entrepreneur focused on delivering game changing tech and products to help grow the industry and serve its customers better. During his 30+ years in the industry, he has helped launch many new products and insurers, including Fortis Life (now AIG Life) in 2008 and UnderwriteMe in 2012, where he is now a non-executive director. What achievement are you most proud of from your career in protection? I found it very difficult to distil into one thing, but it's probably setting up UnderwriteMe, but I also set up Fortis Life, which is now AIG. Th...