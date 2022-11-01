The 25 Champions of Protection: Debbie Kennedy

Debbie Kennedy was appointed chief executive of LifeSearch in November 2021. She leads the largest protection adviser in the UK, following a career as a strategic and global financial services executive at firms including LV=, Royal London, Swiss Re and AXA Life Insurance. Prior to joining LifeSearch, Debbie has built several protection businesses, including rebranding, new propositions and new operating models. What achievement are you most proud of from your career in protection? I'd like to think it's the role I played in moving protection to more of a value proposition. For a...