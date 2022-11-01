The 25 Champions of Protection: Debbie Kennedy

COVER profiles 25 of the leading champions of the protection space that have previously or are currently changing the market for the better, as chosen by our advisory board of industry experts.
Debbie Kennedy was appointed chief executive of LifeSearch in November 2021. She leads the largest protection adviser in the UK, following a career as a strategic and global financial services executive at firms including LV=, Royal London, Swiss Re and AXA Life Insurance. Prior to joining LifeSearch, Debbie has built several protection businesses, including rebranding, new propositions and new operating models. What achievement are you most proud of from your career in protection? I'd like to think it's the role I played in moving protection to more of a value proposition. For a...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.