The 25 Champions of Protection: Emma Thomson

Emma Thomson is head of protection & GI propositions at Sesame Bankhall Group and has worked in the protection market for over 20 years. She has both provider and distributor experience as well as a strong reputation for campaigning for better consumer outcomes and is using that expertise to further strengthen SBG's focus on helping more consumers access protection cover across both its Sesame and PMS brands. After being diagnosed with breast cancer and becoming a claimant herself in 2019, Emma has become even more committed to helping consumers benefit from protection insurance. What...